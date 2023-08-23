(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento County’s first Safe Stay Community welcomed its first guests, a couple, that will use one of the double occupancy tiny home spaces.

The Safe Stay community was created as a shelter for the unhoused. The cabin-style community has a capacity of 125 that includes 75 single cabins and 25 double occupancy cabins. The project was approved by the Board of Supervisors in June 2022.

Guests of Safe Stay will have access to bathroom and shower trailers, laundry services, three meals a day, and access to transportation for medical appointments or employment opportunities, according to Sacramento County. The shelter also has a gated pet relief area, computer lab, entertainment space, employment development, and housing-focused case management.

The Florin Road Safe Stay community is operated by City Net. City Net has more than 25 employees dedicated to managing the campus and meeting client’s basic needs, according to the county. Employees also provide case management and housing navigation.

A referral through homeless services providers within the City of Sacramento and in the unincorporated area of Sacramento County is required to have access to the Safe Stay.

People experiencing homelessness and looking for shelter resources can contact the Housing Crisis Line by calling 2-1-1 and pressing 8 or the toll-free number at 1-844-546-1464.