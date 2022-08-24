SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday residents of 13 cities and one Tribal Nation in Sacramento, Yolo and Placer Counties will see a test of the Regional Mass Notification System.

The goal is to test the Regional Mass Notification system’s capability, capacity, and effectiveness to deliver emergency notifications to the public during a major disaster.

Area residents are encouraged to sign up to Placer-Alert, Yolo-Alert or Sacramento-Alert depending on which county they live in.

Residents will receive the alert in a number of ways including calls to a cellphone or landline, emails and text messages.

Those who opt into the local Emergency Alert System can choose how they would like to be alerted. The test alert system will display on phones as 833-422-5253 and can be saved as “Emergency Alert”.

Those who do not opt in and have a landline will receive a reverse 911 call with a pre-recorded message.

For Verizon Wireless customers Sacramento will be misspelled as “Sacremento” as the wireless carrier made the typo while setting up the tri-city account.