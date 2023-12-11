(FOX40.COM) — A second tiny home community for unhoused individuals, known as a Safe Stay Shelter, is scheduled to open its doors for guests in Sacramento County on Dec. 18.

Sacramento County’s first Safe Stay community opened in August on Florin Road and is filled with guests.

•Video Above: ‘Safe Stay’ homes open in Sacramento County

“Florin is about at capacity of 125 people, including three dozen pets,” Department of Homeless Services and Housing representative Janna Hayes told FOX40.com.

Hayes said the new Safe Stay Shelter is similar to the Florin Road location and has the “same concept, though smaller in size/capacity.” It is located at 7001 East Parkway in the parking lot of the County Health Services building.

The East Parkway site will include up to 45 pallet sleeping cabins and have space for 56 total occupants. According to saccounty.gov, the size of each Safe Stay Shelter is “scaled to reflect the size of the parcel, community needs, and to ensure appropriate services can be offered to the population.”

The new Safe Stay Shelter will include singles and couples cabins, on-site laundry, showers, three meals per day, entertainment space, computer lab, employment development, Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility and more. The community is also pet-friendly, according to the East Parkway Safe Stay Shelter Initiative report.

To become a temporary resident of the shelter, guests are required to have a referral through select homeless services providers within the Sacramento area. Other rules of the Safe Stay residency include no alcohol, drugs or weapons on the property. Clients are also expected to maintain their personal hygiene, clean up after their pets, be respectful to staff and other clients, adhere to a curfew, and follow other safety regulations.

The new Safe Stay location was approved by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors on July 12, 2022.