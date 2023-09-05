(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Regional Transit District is encouraging residents of the Sacramento region to leave their cars at home and use its services for free on Thursday.

SacRT is offering rides on its buses, light rail stations, SmaRT Ride and SacRT GO paratransit services that day in honor of International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

Passengers don’t need to present a flyer when boarding the buses and light rail trains or riding any SacRT service.

According to SacRT officials, Clean Air for Blue Skies Day is an initiative that aims to raise awareness about air quality issues and encourages communities to choose transportation options that contribute to cleaner air.

A recent report from the American Lung Association ranked Sacramento among the top 10 worst cities in ozone and levels.

“By offering free rides on the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, we hope to inspire positive changes in our community,” said in a statement by SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. “In the Sacramento region, over 50% of the greenhouse gas emissions come from the fossil-fuel transportation sector and we know we can do better if more ride public transit.”

According to SacRT, the agency said it operates 82 bus routes within a 440-square mile service area along with operating a light rail on 43 miles of track through 53 stations.

SmaRT Ride is a service that operates on-demand in nine microtransit zones throughout Sacramento County. SacRT Go paratransit service provides transportation for individuals who are unable to use the agency’s bus and light rail systems.