(FOX40.COM) — With temperatures expected to be in triple digits during the first week of August, Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free rides to and from cooling centers throughout Sacramento County.

From Saturday to Monday, SacRT is offering free rides on bus and light rail routes to the following locations:

•Department of Human Assistance Lobby: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday

•Department of Human Assistance Lobby: 5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

•Department of Human Assistance Lobby: 2450 Florin Road, Sacramento, 2 p.m to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday

•Elk Grove Police station lobby: 8400 Laguna Palms Way, Elk Grove, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday to Monday

•Citrus Heights Police station lobby: 6315 Fountain Square Drive, Citrus Heights, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday

•Pannell Meadowview Community Center: 2450 Meadowview Road, Sacramento, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

•Outreach and Engagement Center: 3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento, 2 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday through Monday

To ride for free, passengers must present a flyer to the bus operator upon boarding or show the light rail inspection staff if they request it.

Click or tap here to download the flyer.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to warm up to 100 degrees on Saturday, followed by a forecast of 105 degrees on Sunday and 102 degrees on Monday.

It’s a change in temperature after Sacramento had weather in the mid to high 80s over the past week.

The city recently broadened its weather respite criteria to determine when to open cooling centers. The criteria includes the city opening the cooling centers when the NWS issues an excessive heat watch, warning or heat advisory for hot weather.