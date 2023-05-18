(KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free rides to a couple of local events on Saturday.

From noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, the agency is offering free rides to the Yarmaka Multicultural Festival. The event is will take place at Southside Park on 6th and U streets in Sacramento.

•Video Above: Picnic in the Park Returns to Davis

The 22nd annual event will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is organized by the Community Connection Center, a nonprofit organization, and Afisha Media Group. SacRT said it partnered with the organizers to provide the free rides.

In order to ride the light rail and/or fixed bus routes for free, riders must provide a screenshot or print of the free ride flyer. Only one flyer is needed per group.

Click or tap here to download the flyer.

The other event for SacRT is providing rides for is the Historic Folsom Arts and Crafts Fair that’ll take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sutter Street.

Attendees who take light rail or bus rides to the event will need to provide the event’s flyer to fare inspector or bus driver when boarding.

Click or tap here to download the flyer.