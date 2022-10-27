SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Free rides are being offered to Sacramento-area voters on Election Day.

According to a press release, the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) is partnering with Sacramento County to offer free rides to voting centers and ballot drop box locations across the region for its “Drive the Vote” campaign.

Free rides are being offered on all of SacRT’s buses, light rails, SmarRT Ride, and SacRT GO paratransit services on Election Day on Nov. 8.

A flyer or exemption is not necessary for a free ride, according to SacRT’s website.

“By removing the transportation barrier, we hope that Sacramento area voters take advantage of free rides to help cast their ballot,” SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li said in a statement. “It is free to vote and SacRT is making it free to drive you to vote.”

Sacramento County has multiple ballot drop-off locations across Sacramento, Antelope, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Courtland, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Galt, Gold River, Isleton, Orangevale, Rancho Cordova, Rancho Murieta, Rio Linda, Walnut Grove and Wilton.

Click here for a list of the county’s drop-off locations.

“It is terrific to have SacRT as a partner in our effort to make voting easier and more accessible to all Sacramento County votes,” Sacramento County Interim Registrar of Voters Hang Nguyen said in a statement. “It is important that we see high voter participation and having great partnerships like SacRT makes that goal more attainable. We appreciate their support in our effort to increase voter turnout.”