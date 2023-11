(FOX40.COM) — Riders on Sacramento Regional Transit’s bus lines may find a surprise free ride this December, as the agency rolls out its annual holiday bus.

All month long and continuing until January 2, SacRT’s holiday bus will be along different routes, providing a free ride for users of the particular route that it is on.

The SacRT bus system comprises 82 routes across and linking the cities of Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom and Rancho Cordova.

The holiday bus will be decorated with a holiday theme, and will provide free rides on the following routes and days:

Friday, December 1, 2023 – Routes 62, 106, 252

Saturday, December 2, 2023 – Routes 51, 56, Elk Grove Parade

Sunday, December 3, 2023 – Route 81

Monday, December 4, 2023 – Route 1

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Routes 67, 68

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Route 86

Thursday, December 7, 2023 – Route 13

Friday, December 8, 2023 – Route F10

Saturday, December 9, 2023 – Santa Parade

Sunday, December 10, 2023 – Routes 30, 38

Monday, December 11, 2023 – Route 19

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Route 11

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Routes 75, 78

Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Route E110

Friday, December 15, 2023 – Routes 15, 88

Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Route 23

Sunday, December 17, 2023 – Route 142

Monday, December 18, 2023 – Route 138

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Routes 30, 38

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Route 61

Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Route 25

Friday, December 22, 2023 – Routes 26, 72, 84, 161

Saturday, December 23, 2023 – Routes 21, 93

Sunday, December 24, 2023 – Routes 15, 23, 88

Monday, December 25, 2023 – Route 1 (Sunday/holiday schedule)

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – Route 137

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – Route 81, 102, 129

Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Routes 93, 113

Friday, December 29, 2023 – Route 82

Saturday, December 30, 2023 – Routes 72, 75 78

Sunday, December 31, 2023 – Route 51

Monday, January 1, 2024 – Routes 30, 38 (Sunday/holiday schedule)

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 – Routes 25, 26, 87