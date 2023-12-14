(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Regional Transit announced that construction on a passing track to one of its light rail lines will allow for faster service between two of the county’s biggest cities.

The Gold Line, which runs between Sacramento and Folsom, has a stretch where there is only one line of tracks, which doesn’t allow trains to run in both directions at the same time.

The passing track, as SacRT has been calling it, will let trains run in both directions simultaneously, and construction will begin on January 2.

The construction will take place over several months on the stretch of track from Iron Point Station to Historic Folsom, and there will not be light rail service at the Glenn/Holderness and Historic Folsom stations during this period.

SacRT will provide shuttle bus service to these two stations during the construction.

Construction on the passing track will take place from January to summer. During this time, SacRT will provide shuttle bus service to passengers who need to reach the Glenn/Holderness and Historic Folsom stations (Image from SacRT).

Construction will also affect some stretches of roadways, such as Folsom Blvd. between Bidwell St. and Parkshore Drive, as well as Glenn Drive between Folsom Blvd. and Coolridge Drive.

Northbound traffic on Folsom Blvd. will be routed through one of the southbound lanes during construction, SacRT said.

The construction is estimated to be complete by summer, when SacRT will also begin using its new low-floor light rail trains, which recently began to run on all three lines at certain times as part of their final testing.