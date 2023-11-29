(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento County nightclub announced it will close for two weeks after its owner and another person were fatally shot near the club on Nov. 26.

According to Sacto By Night Lounge, owner Ben Do was one of the victims who was shot and killed near the club on Governor’s Circle as he and patrons were leaving.

Do leaves behind a wife and three children with the youngest being 9-years-old, according to the business.

“He was a good person, well-regarded by everyone, with animosity in his relationships therefore, we announce a temporary suspension of operations for two weeks to respect the loss suffered by both victims’ families,” a statement on Sacto By Night’s Facebook page reads.

After most of the club’s customers were gone, Sacto By Night said its security team was escorting customers when gunshots rang out from a parked vehicle about 300 feet away from its business.

The vehicle fled the scene after both victims were shot at, according to the nightclub.

“The incident had no altercations inside or outside our business premises. It all happened quickly and unexpectedly,” the business said. “We are entirely unaware of the motive or reason behind the senseless shooting.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the shooting outside the nightclub around 1:45 a.m.

Witnesses described the white vehicle that fled from the scene to deputies and was located a short time later. Four people suspected to be involved with the shooting were detained and multiple firearms were allegedly found inside their vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.