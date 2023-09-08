(FOX40.COM) — New safety measures were added to Dillard Road after a head-on collision killed two people earlier this summer.

Red flashing lights were added above stop signs where the road meets Wilton Road and where it intersects with Colony Road.

“I see people pass on double yellow lines, I see people going well over the speed limit and I just see unsafe driving,” said Sacramento County District 5 Supervisor Pat Hume. “And unfortunately you can’t govern away irresponsibility so we’re just hoping to bring some awareness.”

The Department of Transportation also repainted Dillard Road between Highway 99 and Jackson Highway.

On June 20, a man and a woman were killed and a 2-year-old was injured after the man, who police said was driving “erratically” west on Dillard Road collided head-on with the woman’s vehicle.

“After we learned of the fatal accident that happened out here our staff got on the phone and fortunately CHP was very responsive,” Hume said. “They came out here and increased their enforcement which raised awareness and hopefully slowed some people down.”