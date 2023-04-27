(KTXL) — A scam involving jury duty is making the rounds again, according to the Sacramento County Superior Court.

Residents have reported getting a call from an “officer” saying they have failed to appear for jury duty. The caller then tells the victim to buy debit cards and read the card information in order to pay the fine.

In order to coerce the victim, the caller will normally tell them failure to pay will result in an arrest warrant being issued.

The court said they and law enforcement agencies do not call people over failure to appear for jury duty — all communication is done through mail. Staff and officers will also never ask jurors for payment for a fine.

In December, the court said it had received envelopes of money cards, totaling more than $3,000. They believed it was due to the jury duty scam.