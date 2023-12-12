(FOX40.COM) — This holiday season scammers are targeting pet owners and their unconditional love for their fur friends in the Sacramento area, according to Bradshaw Animal Shelter and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

“Pets are like family, so, if you lose your pet, you’re in a very vulnerable position, and these scammers are trying to take advantage of that,” Luna Anona with the Bradshaw Animal Shelter told FOX40.com.

According to the county, pet owners with missing pets will receive a call from a scammer posing as a Bradshaw Animal Shelter employee saying that the pet is in the shelter and needs surgery.

The scammers then demand payment over the phone for the alleged surgery.

“The scam may appear to be very convincing, as scammers have been utilizing caller ID spoofing, making it appear as if the calls are coming from the legitimate phone numbers associated with Bradshaw Animal Shelter,” the county wrote in an information page about the scam.

Anona told FOX40.com that the shelter would never ask for payment information over the phone and that pet owners should visit the shelter to confirm their animal is there.

The shelter is located at 3839 Bradshaw Rd, Sacramento, CA 95827.

Pet owners can also ask for an Animal ID number that will allow the owner to track the pet through the shelter system. They begin with “A” followed by six digits.

To confirm if the Animal ID is valid, owners can call 3-1-1 or 916-875-4311 for those outside of the unincorporated county.