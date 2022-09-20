SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) said they are prepositioning search and rescue teams in Sacramento County due to the threats of flooding.

CAL OES said that these swift water rescue teams will respond to any threats near recent burn scar areas.

“The public is urged to be prepared and alert for potential flooding and mudslides in areas recently burned by wildfires,” Cal OES wrote in a news release. “A debris flow can take homes off their foundations and carry items such as vegetation, large boulders, and cars.”

The resources will include:

Cal OES Type 1 Swiftwater/Flood Search and Rescue Team with 16 members

Cal OES urban Search and Rescue, Regional Task Force 1 with 30 members

The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings on Tuesday until Wednesday at midnight. The warning extends from Downieville to south of Sanora, as far west as Auburn and as far east as Twin Bridges.

On Aug. 4, a section of Highway 89 near Markleeville was impacted by flash flooding causing a section of the roadway to collapse and also be covered in debris.

The mud and debris flow occurred the most near burn scars where the soil is loose and there is little to no vegetation to hold the soil in place.

“If you live near or downslope of burn areas, you should have a plan to quickly evacuate your community if flash flooding or a mudslide were to happen,” Cal OES said in a news release.