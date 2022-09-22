SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was shot died shortly after making it to the hospital Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to reports of a man being shot on the side of the road around 10:30 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the person who made the report also told them the victim was picked up by someone and taken away from the scene.

Deputies still went to the scene at Stockton Boulevard, near 65th Street, but they did not find anyone. Another group of deputies went to a local hospital, and they reportedly found a man bleeding in the parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said the man walked toward the deputies while bleeding. He was soon declared dead by medical personnel.

There is no information on the victim or the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call 916-874-5115.