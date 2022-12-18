SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after one person was found dead inside a home after a fire was put out early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Roseburg Court. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw “heavy fire coming from the front of the home.”

According to Metro Fire, two people inside the home were able to get out, while firefighters were able to rescue one person inside the home.

After determining the home to be safe, fire personnel found a man dead inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Metro Fire said that two of the people inside the home were taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.