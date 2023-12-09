(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person classified as “at-risk.”

Officials said Jose Casias, 75, was last seen at his care home near Enrico Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

Casias was last seen wearing a light cream sweater and blue pants. Sheriffs added that he is diagnosed with severe dementia.

An image of missing person Jose Casias. (Image Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

He is described as a 5’8, 160-pound male with black hair, a black beard, and brown eyes.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said that STAR Helicopter PA announcements have been made to find Casias.

If anyone locates Jose Casias, please call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.