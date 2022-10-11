NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a man died following a shooting on Madison Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Madison Avenue, between Polk and Jackson streets, around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a man injured, lying on the east side of the roadway. The sheriff’s office said he had been shot in the torso, and deputies applied first aid.

He was later pronounced dead by first responders.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses “declined to give any information.” Deputies are still searching for the shooter.