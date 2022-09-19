ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Sept. 3.

The sheriff’s office said 18-year-old Josiah Isaac Dempsey is suspected of killing Tommie Timmons. There is an active homicide arrest warrant for Dempsey.

Dempsey is 5 feet, 8 inches, weighs 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The other person deputies are searching for was identified as 27-year-old Michaela Jalizah Gospel. According to the sheriff’s office, she is a person of interest in the killing of Timmons, and she has an arrest warrant out for an unrelated case.

(Photo from Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

Gospel is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 139 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She also has a small tattoo of the letter “T” somewhere on her right collarbone.

Anyone with information about either or both of their locations is asked to call the sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115. However, the sheriff’s office said anyone who sees Dempsey should call 911 as he is considered armed and dangerous.

The deadly shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 3. The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the intersection of Trade Wind and Fulton avenues for a shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person who called them said someone shot a man inside a vehicle. Timmons died at the scene.