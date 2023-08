(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a ‘suspicious’ death near the Sacramento International Airport Monday night.

A representative with the agency said shortly before 9:30 p.m. that the person who was found dead had a “gunshot.”

The investigation is centered on the 5200 block of Bayou Way.

The roadway is located parallel to Interstate 5, directly south of the airport.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.