(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting in North Highlands left a man critically injured.

The shooting happened on the 6000 block of Kemp Way on Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot multiple times but was reportedly conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital.

His injuries, however, are life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information has been released by sheriff’s officials.