(KTXL) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard, near Coloma Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, and the other’s injuries were not life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office has not yet identified a suspect or said what led to the shooting.