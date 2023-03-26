(KTXL) — Two people were shot near a Sikh temple in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred near the temple at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society located on the 7600 block of Bradshaw Road. The area is near Gerber Road about five miles east of Highway 99.

The condition of the victims are unknown.

A Sikh Society parade and celebration began taking place at 10 a.m. and festivities were set to continue until 5 p.m. According to an Instagram post, the temple hosted festivities as part of the celebrations on Sunday.

