(FOX40.COM) — Two kids are in critical condition and seven others are injured after after a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento County on Thursday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Walnut Avenue in Carmichael before 2:30 p.m.

The two kids in critical condition are 7 and 9-years-old and were sent to the hospital following the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said both children were in the same car not wearing their seatbelts.

The seven other people injured in the crash were also transported to the hospital and complained of minor pain.

CHP said alcohol or substances aren’t believed to play a factor in the crash.