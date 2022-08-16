ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — After announcing a September opening, the Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened its doors ahead of schedule.

Casino officials announced on Facebook it officially opened its doors Tuesday morning, a couple of weeks before the calendar turned to September.

“The first official bets have been placed! What game are you most excited to play?” the casino said in a Facebook post with a video attached of people gambling.

The casino is located off Highway 99 on 1 Sky River Parkway in Elk Grove and features 2,000 slot machines, 80 tables games, food vendors, and other entertainment in the 100,000-square-foot facility. The casino also offers 17 different food and drink options.

In July, the casino previously announced it will open in September, but didn’t say a date. At the time, a September opening was considered ahead of schedule.

The City of Elk Grove and The Wilton Rancheria Tribe reached an agreement to build the casino 15 miles south of Sacramento in March 2021.

The casino deal came into fruition after previous plans to build a new mall in the area fell through. A deal was struck with Boyd Gaming Corporation after previous plans broke down.