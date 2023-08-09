(FOX40.COM) — A mother and her son have been arrested and face multiple charges after police said they both physically assaulted the son’s girlfriend and threatened to harm her family if she called police.

Xiu Liu, 37, and his mother, Yu Weng, 61, were booked into a jail in Sacramento County, where they are being held without bail. Their arrest happened on Friday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

According to a social media post from the Elk Grove Police Department, Liu and his girlfriend, who had been in a relationship for several years, showed up at Liu’s residence around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

An argument between the girlfriend and Weng, who lives with her son, began and escalated until Weng slapped the girlfriend, police said.

Officers said that at this point, Liu pushed his girlfriend to the ground and began to strangle her. At the same time, Liu and his mother were threatening to harm the victim’s family if she called the police.

Then, according to the department, Liu “forcibly moved the victim to another room against her will,” where he continued his physical assault. He also grabbed a gun, pointed it at his girlfriend, and threatened her once again.

After this, the victim was able to call 9-1-1, and officers arrived to arrest Liu and his mother.

Upon obtaining a search warrant, police found over $135,000 in cash, 2 pounds of a “suspected controlled substance,” 52 pounds of processed marijuana packaged for sale, two handguns, and a short-barreled rifle.

During the investigation, Weng said she was cold and allowed officers to escort her into the home to help her find a jacket. This was when the rifle was discovered, police said.

Xiu Liu was arrested for various charges, including attempted murder; domestic violence; assault with a deadly weapon; false imprisonment; kidnapping; possession of a controlled substance for sale; and possession of marijuana for sale.

His mother was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, criminal threats, possession of a short-barreled rifle, and preventing/dissuading a victim from reporting.