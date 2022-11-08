SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Area is seeing its largest amount of rainfall in months causing flooding along roadways.

The city of Galt, in southern Sacramento County, shared on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that Lower Sacramento Road was flooded causing an emergency road closure.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The closure was at the Union Pacific undercrossing near Woodson Road.

The Woodland Police Department, in eastern Yolo County, also shared on Tuesday morning that several calls came in about flooding roads around the city.

Flooding along westbound US-50 at Howe Ave and Power Inn Road caused traffic to back Bradshaw Road, according to Total Traffic and Weather Network Sacramento.

In preparation for continued flooding as the area continues into the rainy season Sacramento County shared three locations where people can pick up sandbags.

Those locations include:

3847 Branch Center Rd., Sacramento

6826 Hazel Ave., Orangevale

6555 West 2nd St., Rio Linda