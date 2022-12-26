(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed the Sacramento County Superior Court judge as the next associate justice for California’s Third District Court of Appeal.

Judge Shama Hakim Mesiwala began serving as a judge at the superior court in 2017, but her ties to the region go further back.

She obtained her law degree in 1998 from the University of California, Davis School of Law, where she has taught since 2013. In 1999, she became an attorney at the Office of the Federal Public Defender, Eastern District of California, of which the Sacramento region is a small part.

She also previously spent time in the Third District Court of Appeal as a judicial attorney from 2004 to 2017 and senior judicial attorney from 2006 to 2017.

If confirmed, Judge Mesiwala will fill the vacancy left by Justice Coleman A. Blease’s retirement.

California’s Third Appellate District covers 23 counties, including Sacramento County.