(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting someone while practicing medicine without a license.

He was arrested on Dec. 8, and according to the sheriff’s office, the victim was someone who was looking for medical services.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, 64-year-old Pavel Rytikoff, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and released on bond the same day.

He is expected in court on Jan. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5070.