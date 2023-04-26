(KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said a man allegedly set fire to several garbage dumpsters and started a fire inside a building on Wednesday morning.

Around 5:43 a.m., Metro Fire said they received a report of a dumpster fire on Dover Lane in North Highlands.

When they arrived, they found multiple garbage dumpsters on fire.

According to Metro Fire, it was reported that the suspect had tried to forcefully enter an apartment before starting the fires.

The suspect also allegedly set other fires at a nearby apartment building that was under construction.

Fire crews were able to make contact with the suspect as he was still on the scene. But he reportedly became uncooperative and was later contacted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies.

Metro Fire said an arson investigation determined the fires were intentionally set and a suspect was arrested. They identified as 22-year-old Marcus Dashawn Herndon.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of arson to a structure and property.