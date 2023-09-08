(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento County man was arrested on Aug. 30 in connection to a report from April 27 of a suspect entering a home and licking the feet of a child and her mother while they were sleeping, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Terrell Abston in connection with the crime and said he was already in custody for unrelated burglary charges.

The sheriff’s office said that in April, a man entered an apartment along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard through a window and entered the living room, where a 9-year-old girl and her family were sleeping.

The suspect began licking the bottom of the girl’s foot while she slept, waking her up. The sheriff’s office said the suspect motioned for her to keep quiet and the girl hid under a blanket.

The suspect then began “licking the foot and sucking on the toe” of the girl’s mother, who was sleeping beside the child.

The mother woke up and screamed which caused the suspect to run from the apartment.

DNA samples were taken by responding deputies from the feet of both the mother and the daughter.

The Sacramento County Crime Lab obtained a DNA match that matched Abston, the sheriff’s office said.

At that time, Abston was already in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail for unrelated burglary charges.

He is now facing charges of Lewd or Lascivious acts with a child under 14, Burglary, and Civilian Battery and is being held without bail.