(FOX40.COM) — California Highway Patrol (CHP) South Sacramento reported the arrest of a suspect who was allegedly involved in a road rage shooting incident that happened earlier this month.

On Aug. 10 around 11 p.m., CHP officers said they were dispatched to a shooting with a victim struck by gunfire on State Route 160 near the Isleton Bridge. The incident was the result of a suspected road rage incident.

Quincy Chapple, 25, of Antioch was the victim of a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound, officials said. Chapple was treated at the scene and later transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek.

The incident was turned over to Valley Division Investigative Service Unit (ISU) who identified Timothy Lee Allen of West Sacramento as the suspect, according to CHP. Investigators obtained search warrants for Allen’s residence and his vehicle.

Timothy Lee Allen is suspected of being involved in multiple road rage shooting incidents while in use of a Honda-made vehicle according to CHP/ California Highway Patrol South Sacramento.

CHP SWAT and Valley Division Warrant Service Team served the warrants and said they recovered a firearm, along with several hundred rounds of ammunition. CHP reported multiple

used ammunition cartridge cases in Allen’s vehicle.

Allen was arrested for several charges, which included attempted murder, police say. Allen was booked into Sacramento County Jail. CHP said he’s also suspected of being involved in a separate road rage shooting incidents while in use of a Honda-made vehicle.

CHP urged anyone with additional information to call the CHP Valley Division ISU tip line at 916-731-6580, or email chpvalleytip@chp.ca.gov.