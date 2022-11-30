CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a series of bank robberies in Sacramento County was arrested Monday, the Citrus Heights Police Department said.

According to the police department, John Dean Shultz, 32, was the suspect in the investigation into four bank robberies that took place between Auburn and Citrus Heights.

Police said Schultz wore a device that appeared to be a pipe bomb on his chest while demanding money.

According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, during a search of Shultz’s home in Orangevale authorities found a “replica explosive device” that was determined to be inert and other pieces of evidence linking him to the robberies.

Police said detectives also found two “illegally possessed” AR-15s and an “illegal” handgun in the home.

According to police, no one was injured in the robberies.