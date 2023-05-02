(KTXL) — A man accused of stealing a catalytic converter was arrested after his wallet was found inside the victim’s vehicle, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Wright, 34, was arrested on April 26 and was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of grand theft and vandalism.

On April 7, the sheriff’s office said a resident in the county heard the sound of a power saw coming from her home. She found a man under her car with a saw and confronted him and began to record him.

As she was recording, the sheriff’s office said the man continued to pull on her vehicle’s catalytic converter, removed it and fled.

During an investigation, law enforcement said they found the man’s wallet with his ID inside her vehicle, which contained Wright’s photo and name.

As of May 1, Wright is no longer in custody, according to authorities.

Detectives are continuing to investigate other catalytic converters thefts and if he is involved in other cases, according to the sheriff’s office.