(FOX40.COM) — A vehicle that was stolen about a week ago is reported to have crashed into a RC Country Hobbies store in Rancho Cordova on Monday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was found by deputies in the 9500 block of Micron Avenue with no driver or passengers inside.

Law enforcement said the vehicle was reported stolen on Sept. 2 and could be connected to other robberies in the south Sacramento area.