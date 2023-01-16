(KTXL) — An SUV crashed into a Citrus Heights Dairy Queen on Monday and injured three people, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Crews responded to the scene at Greenback Lane and Binet Drive and found three people who were injured.

According to Metro Fire, the injuries were minor, but one of the people was eventually taken to the hospital.

(Photo from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District) (Photo from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District)

Metro Fire said the three people injured were all sitting at a booth.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, Metro Fire said.