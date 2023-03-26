(KTXL) — A teenager was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle and crashing into another car on Sunday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 11 a.m., one of its K-9 units spotted a stolen black car and went to attempted to pull it over. The driver didn’t stop, leading to the pursuit and eventually crashed into a silver vehicle near Garden Highway in the Natomas area.

Photos courtesy of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was taken into custody by deputies after he took off running following the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the suspect is a 16-year-old and is currently on probation for carjacking.

The sheriff’s office said there were four people in the silver vehicle and one of the occupants was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The other three people were taken home due to the car not being drivable, authorities said.