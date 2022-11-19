CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A citrus heights teen was killed in a shooting on Nov. 11 involving a group of juveniles or young adults, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Aidan McGill, 17 was found by police with a gunshot wound at 8 p.m. in the 7700 block of Antelope Road after reports came in of a shooting in the area.

McGill was transported to an area hospital but would later die of his wounds.

Police believe that the suspects in the case are four black teens or young adults.

Those with information about the shooting can call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.