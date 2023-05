(KTXL) — A teen who was stranded in the Cosumnes River was rescued safely by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District on Monday.

The crew who responded to the area was able to send a rescue swimmer who helped the teen make it back to shore.

Metro Fire said the teen wasn’t wearing a life vest and had been holding onto a tree while in the river to avoid being swept away.

According to Metro Fire, the teen was separated from his tire raft while in the river with friends.