(KTXL) — A 17-year-old male was sent to the hospital on Saturday night after being shot near a South Sacramento park, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 6:33 p.m., the sheriff’s office shared that at least one person had been shot in the area of Vintage Park and Braemore drives.

Law enforcement did not provide any information on the condition of the victim or the location of the injuries.