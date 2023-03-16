(KTXL) — Two teens are in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Galt on Wednesday, according to the Galt Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection of Twin Cities Road and Marengo Road at around 5:30 p.m. and found a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An additional 17-year-old male was located inside the vehicle with no injuries.

Life-saving measures were performed on the teens before they were transported to an area hospital.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and the Cosumnes Fire assisted with the call.