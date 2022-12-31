(KTXL) — On early Saturday morning, crews with Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to reports of a washed out vehicle along Scott Road, according to Metro Fire.

At 12:56 a.m., crews began heading to the rural area in Sacramento County that had already seen significant flooding of Deer Creek over Scott Road since Friday morning.

Crews found that several teens were trapped in a tree they had climbed after their car had been immobilized, according to Metro Fire.

The teens were rescued from the tree after a more than 3 hour rescue effort with no injuries reported.