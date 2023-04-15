(KTXL) — A Tesla driver mistaking the accelerator pedal for the brake petal crashed into a south Sacramento home on Saturday, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

There was one person in the home at the time of the crash, but no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials said that the vehicle hit the home so hard that it almost pushed inside the home.

Photos from the crash show that a bed was directly on the other side of the wall from where the Tesla hit the home. The bed was pushed back by the interior portions of the wall.