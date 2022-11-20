SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Thanksgiving weekend provides a lot of people with several days off from work and school.

There are multiple activities and events in the Sacramento area going on during the holiday weekend for people that will be near the Capital City.

Here is what Sacramento has to offer during Thanksgiving weekend.

Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink

The Ice Rink in downtown Sacramento officially opened to the public on Nov. 9 on the northeast corner of 7th Street and K Street.

The Ice Rink prices are $15 for children ages 7 and over and adults while for children ages 6 and under are $8. The prices include skate rentals.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Ice Rink is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open from Tuesday to Sunday. The hours are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Friday to Sunday. The rink is closed on Mondays except for holidays.

Folsom Ice Rink

The Historic Folsom Ice Rink has returned for the winter season with a new location for the rink along with other recent changes.

The ice rink moved from the turntable in the Historic District Plaza to the area right below the turntable. The ice rink has been open since Nov. 11 and will remain open through Jan. 16, 2023.

The hours are broken up into 90-minute session times for skaters. Sessions for Thanksgiving Day and Thanksgiving break for students are 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Admission prices for the ice rink are $18 for adults, $14 for children ages 4 to 10 years old and skate rentals are $5 per half hour.

Lake Tahoe ski resorts

Another option outside of Sacramento County is winter sports venues in the Lake Tahoe area, which are between one and two hours away by highway.

Here are the ski resorts you can visit during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend:

Alpine Meadows at Palisades Tahoe; 2600 Alpine Meadows Road, Tahoe City, CA

2600 Alpine Meadows Road, Tahoe City, CA Boreal Ski Resort; 19659 Boreal Ridge Road, Truckee, CA

19659 Boreal Ridge Road, Truckee, CA Donner Ski Ranch; 19320 Donner Pass Road, Norden, CA

19320 Donner Pass Road, Norden, CA Granlibakken Ski Area; 725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City, CA

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City, CA Heavenly Ski Resort; 3860 Saddle Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA

3860 Saddle Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA Homewood Ski Resort; 5145 Westlake Boulevard, Homewood, CA

5145 Westlake Boulevard, Homewood, CA Kirkwood Ski Resort; 1501 Kirkwood Meadows Drive, Kirkwood, CA

1501 Kirkwood Meadows Drive, Kirkwood, CA Northstar at Tahoe Ski Resort; 5001 Northstar Drive, Truckee, CA

5001 Northstar Drive, Truckee, CA Olympic Valley at Palisades Tahoe; 1960 Olympic Valley Road, Olympic Valley, CA

1960 Olympic Valley Road, Olympic Valley, CA Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort; 1111 Sierra-at-Tahoe Road, Twin Bridges, CA

1111 Sierra-at-Tahoe Road, Twin Bridges, CA Soda Springs Ski Resort; 10244 Soda Springs Road, Soda Springs, CA

10244 Soda Springs Road, Soda Springs, CA Sugar Bowl Ski Resort; Sugar Bowl Road, Norden, CA

Sugar Bowl Road, Norden, CA Tahoe Donner Ski Resort; 11603 Snowpeak Way, Truckee, CA

Run to Feed the Hungry

The 29th Annual Run to Feed the Hungry is taking place on Thanksgiving Day and is another family-friendly event for the holiday.

Registration is open for the annual running event, which raises money for hunger in the Sacramento community. The event includes a 10K and 5K run.

Last year, organizers said there were 26,765 participants, making it the “largest Thanksgiving Day fun run in the country.”

The event is a loop course that begins on J Street west of the Sacramento State entrance to campus and then runs through the streets of East Sacramento.

The 10K event begins at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 24 for timed runners and between 8:20-8:40 a.m. for untimed runners.

The 5K event begins at 9 a.m. for timed runners and between 9:05-9:40 a.m. for untimed runners.

Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony in Old Sacramento

On the day before Thanksgiving, there will be a Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Old Sacramento Waterfront.

The ceremony begins with pre-show performances at 5 p.m., followed by the tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., and then the first theatre of lights of show of 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

The lighting ceremony is free and the theatre of lights show takes place Thursday through Sunday, starting on Nov. 25.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 23, showtimes are 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.