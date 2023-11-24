(FOX40.COM) — Whether it’s for holiday shopping or simply wanting to treat yourself at any time throughout the year, the Sacramento area has a variety of malls and shopping complexes available for shoppers.

Here’s a guide to these shopping meccas in the capital city region.

Arden Fair Mall

Location: 1689 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95815

Originally built as a single-level outdoor mall in 1957, Arden Fair is a two-story shopping mall located within a mile of Cal Expo.

The mall features numerous retailers along with multiple food options. Major retailers include Foot Locker, Forever 21, Zumiez, Express, Coach and Michael Kors.

Food options include BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Seasons 52, Panda Express, Taco Bell, Auntie Anne’s, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Hot Dog on a Stick and Sbarro.

Downtown Commons

Location: 405 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Anchored by the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings, the Downtown Commons is an outdoor plaza filled with shops, restaurants, bars and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel.

The plaza is home to a Macy’s, which includes a Toys R Us inside the department store on the second floor.

Click or tap here to read a guide for DOCO.

Country Club Plaza

Location: 2310 Watt Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95825

In the Arden-Arcade area, the Country Club Plaza offers a unique blend of retailers and food. The one-floor mall is connected to a WinCo, That’s Cheap!, Luxury Cinema movie theater and Rebounderz, an indoor trampoline arena.

Food and drink options at Country Club Plaza also include Flaming Grill Cafe, Star Dumplings and Luchador Coffee.

Sunrise Mall

Location: 6041 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Located in Citrus Heights, the Sunrise Mall is a one-floor mall that is the centerpiece of the Sunrise MarketPlace Shopping and Business District.

The mall is anchored by Macy’s and JCPenney stores and includes multiple retailers such as Champs Sports, Famous Footwear, Claire’s, Hot Topic and Lids. Food options at Sunrise Mall include Red Robin and Taco Bell.

Folsom Premium Outlets

Location: 13000 Folsom Boulevard, Folsom, CA 95630

Another outdoor shopping option in Sacramento County is the Folsom Premium Outlets, which has about 80 stores. Retailers include Adidas, Nike, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Vans and Banana Republic.

Palladio

Location: 410 Palladio Parkway #1601, Folsom, CA 95630

The city of Folsom has another outdoor shopping option in Palladio, which is about 4.5 miles away from the Premium Outlets.

Palladio has multiple retailers such as Barnes and Noble, Chico’s, H&M, Nordstrom Rack and Whole Foods.

Dining options include Buckhorn Grill, Chicago Fire, Iron Horse Tavern, Mas Taco, Red Robin and Petra Greek. Along with Dave and Buster’s, Palladio has two movie theaters, Palladio 16 Cinemas and Palladio Luxe Cinemas.

Westfield Roseville Galleria

Location: 1151 Galleria Boulevard, Sacramento, Ca 95678

The Roseville Galleria is another two-story mall and is the region’s largest shopping center at over 1.3 million square feet.

According to the Galleria’s website, the mall has 169 stores, 36 options for dining, and a movie theater. The mall is anchored by Macy’s, JCPenney and Nordstrom along with multiple luxury retailers such as Gucci, Coach, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, and Saint Laurent.

Among the restaurants at the Galleria are The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, and IL Fornaio.

Fountains at Roseville

Location: 1013 Galleria Boulevard, Roseville, CA 95678

Adjacent to the Galleria, the Fountains at Roseville is an outdoor mall with a variety of retailers, restaurants, a Dave and Buster’s and a Whole Foods Market.

Shops include a Designer Shoe warehouse, J. Crew Factory, Sephora, Tommy Bahama and a Pet Food Express. Dining options include California Pizza Kitchen, Mikuni, Yard House and Zocalo.

Vacaville Premium Outlets

Location: 321 Nut Tree Road, Vacaville, CA 95687

In Solano County, the Vacaville Premium Outlets is one of the largest shopping destinations for communities in Sacramento, Napa Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Vacaville Outlets have over 85 stores including Adidas, Nike, Levi’s, J. Crew Factory, North Face and Vans. The outlet mall also has luxury brands in Coach, Boss, Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs.