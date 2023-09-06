(FOX40.COM) — The ultimate inflatable party is heading to the Sacramento area.

The Big Bounce America Tour is coming to the Sacramento region for two weekends from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 to 8 at Bradley Ranch Winery in Elk Grove.

According to a press release, Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features four attractions.

The quartet of inflatables includes the“World’s Largest Bounce House,” the “Sport Slam,” “The Giant” and “airSPACE.”

“The World’s Largest Bounce House” is 32 feet tall and covers 16,000 square feet, according to organizers. The large inflatable includes giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops. The large bounce house also has a stage where a DJ will play music tailored for each age group along with competitions and games in the area.

“Sport Slam” is a new addition to Big Bounce America, which features a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, and basketball hoops. There is also a climbing area called the “battle zone” where attendees can compete against their friends or family to see who can stay on their podium the longest.

“The Giant” is a 900-foot-long obstacle course with 50 different obstacles on the way to the grand finale monster slide.

The fourth attraction, “airSPACE,” is an alien-themed area filled with spaceships, moon craters and a 25-foot inflatable alien. The “airSPACE” attraction features a five-lane slide and three ball pits.

Admission starts at $22 for the toddler session, for children 3 years old or younger, and goes up all the way to $42 for guests who are 16 years old and older.

Tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on the “World’s Biggest Bounce House,” and unlimited access to the other three attractions.

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while,” Sophia Wilson, Big Bounce America’s Chief Operating Officer said in a release. “We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.”