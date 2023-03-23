(KTXL) — There will be several road closures for the Sikh Society Parade on Sunday in parts of Sacramento County.

The Nagar Kirtan Parade will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. But road closures will begin at 9 a.m.

Bradshaw Road, Vintage Park Drive, Elk Grove Florin Road and Gerber Road will be closed by the Sacramento County Department of Transportation.

According to SacDOT, road closures will be done progressively throughout the day. Road segments will be closed in both directions for two hours while the parade passes through.

Bradshaw Road will be closed twice: at the beginning of the parade and at the end as the parade returns.