(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a 1928 Ford Model A was stolen from an Orangevale business sometime early this week.

Detectives said the thieves went to California Transmissions several times while it was closed between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning.

Thieves targeted the business’s rear-fenced lot and took multiple items, including the 1928 Ford Model A, according to the sheriff’s office.

The business is located near Greenback Lane and Walnut Avenue. Anyone who has information or has seen the vehicle is asked to call the Property Crimes Bureau at 916-875-5388.