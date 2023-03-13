(KTXL) — A third person has died of their wounds in connection to a shooting on March 6 in Sacramento County, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting on the 2200 block of Rogue River Drive left two people dead and two hospitalized, and one of the hospitalized victims died on Thursday, March 9, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said that the third victim was a 63-year-old man named Bob White.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reported that on March 6, two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting around 1:15 a.m. on Rogue River Drive, near Highway 50 and Watt Avenue.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the first two deceased victims as Jack James Jr, 59, of Sacramento and Vicki Bright, 66, of Sacramento.

Several days after the shooting, Robbene Luke Bryson was arrested in Nevada County on suspicion of being involved in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office told FOX40 that Bryson knew all the victims and the attack was not random.