NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 16,000 SMUD customers were without power Monday afternoon in the North Highlands area.

The outage map showed 16,096 customers were been without power for about an hour. Customers started losing power at about 2:39 p.m. and electricity it was restored around 3:40 p.m.

SMUD told FOX40 News that the cause of the outage has not yet been identified.

Sacramento County had other power outages on Monday.

A broken transmission line caused a power outage in Galt and over 10,000 people lost power in Elk Grove due to a car hitting a pole.